Who doesn’t love a good redemption arc? There are plenty in the videogames space, but few are quite as wild as Wayfinder’s. Once a free-to-play multiplayer RPG that was abandoned by its publisher, it has since been repurposed into a single-player or co-op loot fest which has received glowing reviews during its early access period. Now, Wayfinder has completed its redemption arc as it has reached its full, 1.0 launch.

Developer Airship Syndicate has really been through the wringer while making Wayfinder. After its old publisher, Warframe studio Digital Extremes, closed its publishing arm, it was left without the means to launch. Then, Airship acquired the rights to its own game and embarked on a mission to self-publish the game. Since then, it has delisted the RPG from Steam, made sweeping changes, and then relaunched it in early access. Now it’s making the big jump to 1.0, and whether this is your kind of game or not, I really hope you feel as thrilled as I do for Airship today.

“Wayfinder has been a passion project from the start, and from our entire crew at Airship, we appreciate every person who has played the game and given us positive and negative feedback,” the studio says.

“Without that passion, Wayfinder would not be what it is today. While the game didn’t start off where we finished, we’re incredibly proud of the game we’ve made and you’ve told us that our decisions have resulted in a vastly superior and FUN co-op ARPG!”

The Wayfinder you can play right now is a paid game with no microtransactions and no online requirement, but it does support co-op for up to three players. It’s got third-person combat that mixes gunplay, melee combat, and lots of abilities. You and your friends will embark on expeditions to the Gloom, a world that needs freeing from an evil force, and on each run you’ll be aiming to collect armor sets, weapons, and decorations for your own player house. You also have the ability to control and customize each run by applying different modifiers before you head out.

Visually, Wayfinder is pretty impressive as well. The environments look stunning and varied, and the boss and creature design is particularly noteworthy.

As I mentioned, recent reviews following its revival by Airship have been full of praise. To give you a sense of just how much this game has transformed, its overall review rating still sits at a dire 52% on Steam, but of the 333 reviews it’s received in the last month, 89% of them have been positive.

Wayfinder is out right now in 1.0, and if you’re looking to play the game on Steam, you can grab it with 10% off if you’re swift. This introductory offer, which expires on Monday October 28, knocks the game down from $24.99/£20.99 to $22.99/£18.89. You can grab it right here.

If you’re a fan of loot-hunting ARPGs, Wayfinder definitely feels like a game that’s worth your time – especially if you’ve got some like-minded pals who’d hop in with you. However, if it’s not quite resonating with you, here are some of the best co-op games and best multiplayer games you and your squad can hop into instead.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.