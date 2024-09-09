Everyone loves a comeback story, seeing an underdog beat the odds and succeed despite adversity. Wayfinder is a game that’s doing just that, with a history of coming back when everyone expected it to fail. It’s beaten having its publisher shut down, a fight to retain the rights to the game, a retooling of the title which also involved it being delisted from Steam, and it’s still here. That’s more than many games have to suffer through, but it’s still chugging away with a newly announced launch date and a collaboration with DnD juggernaut Critical Role.

Wayfinder is an action RPG that sees you play as one of the titular heroes, heading out into the world to fight a mysterious force that threatens to destroy everything you love. By using your Gloom Dagger you create rifts behind which your next adventure awaits, with parameters you set so you always know the level of challenge and the objectives you’re facing. What’s more is that it’s fully playable in co-op, with seamless drop-in integration so your friends can appear in your game to help at any point.

It’s been a long road for the game from being delayed, then getting delisted, then returning with a period in Steam Early Access, but it looks like that part of its journey will be ending quite soon. Coinciding with the launch of a new patch targeting quality of life updates that should make the game considerably smoother to play, developer Airship Syndicate has announced when it will be launching in full. The Wayfinder release date is set for Monday October 21, with the game leaving early access at that time.

To celebrate the game’s upcoming launch, the developer has also announced the release of a new DLC for the title – teaming up with Critical Role, the people behind animated series The Legend of Vox Machina, several hugely popular DnD actual play streams, and more.

Players who pick up this DLC will get several Vox Machina-themed unlocks, including four character personas, a trinket mount and saddle, four character charms, 15 housing items, and ten sprays. The Critical Role pack for Wayfinder will cost $19.99, and will be available when the game hits version 1.0 on Monday October 21.

If that wasn’t enough, there’s also a sale currently running which takes the game’s price down by 30%, which runs until Monday September 16. If you’d like to learn more about Wayfinder and check out all the news in full, head over to the game’s Steam page to get the complete lowdown.

