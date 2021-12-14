Get eight of the best Batman games for just $1.25 each

In the character’s long 82-year history, we’ve seen Batman interpreted in several ways across various mediums. The world of videogames in particular has enjoyed a number of particularly memorable iterations of the Caped Crusader, ranging from the blocky tongue-in-cheek humour of the LEGO Batman games, through to the gritty gameplay of the Arkham series. If you’re one of the many people looking for the best superhero games at a great price, you may be happy to hear that for a limited time, Humble’s offering eight of these great titles in the form of The WB Batman Collection for a mere $10 .

If you’re unfamiliar with the Humble Bundle model, let us break it down for you. There’s a minimum price (in this case, $10), but otherwise you’re given the choice of how much money you want to spend. Humble works with various charity partners and these bundles help to raise money for them. In this instance, the bundle helps raise funds for SpecialEffect, a charity dedicated to making video games more accessible so that they can be enjoyed by children living with disabilities.

Whether you missed out on the earlier Arkham games, or you’re looking to give a Bat fan great gifts for Christmas, this offer gets you a whole lot of action and adventure for an absolute steal.

Here are the games in the bundle:

LEGO Batman: The Video Game (2008) : this was one of the first games to follow the path set by Travellers Tales’ fantastic LEGO Star Wars games, giving a fun and addictive game, full of iconic characters and a great sense of humour.

: this was one of the first games to follow the path set by Travellers Tales’ fantastic LEGO Star Wars games, giving a fun and addictive game, full of iconic characters and a great sense of humour. Batman: Arkham Asylum (2009) : this Rocksteady Studios game was the beginning of the Batman: Arkham series and featured many actors from Batman: The Animated Series resuming their roles for a new medium. Buying this nets you the GOTY edition of the game, including its DLC.

: this Rocksteady Studios game was the beginning of the Batman: Arkham series and featured many actors from Batman: The Animated Series resuming their roles for a new medium. Buying this nets you the GOTY edition of the game, including its DLC. Batman: Arkham City (2011) : after the success of Arkham Asylum, Rocksteady Studios created a sequel to open the world up and give you the opportunity to explore a new version of Arkham as Batman. The GOTY edition is included in the bundle, encompassing its DLC.

: after the success of Arkham Asylum, Rocksteady Studios created a sequel to open the world up and give you the opportunity to explore a new version of Arkham as Batman. The GOTY edition is included in the bundle, encompassing its DLC. LEGO Batman 2: DC Super Heroes (2012) : upping the ante from the first game in the series, DC Super Heroes sees Batman joined by LEGO iterations of many other DC heroes as they work together to stop Lex Luthor becoming President of the United States.

: upping the ante from the first game in the series, DC Super Heroes sees Batman joined by LEGO iterations of many other DC heroes as they work together to stop Lex Luthor becoming President of the United States. Batman: Arkham Origins (2013) : this game is a prequel to Arkham Asylum made by Warner Bros Montreal that puts you into the shoes of a younger Batman who’s being hunted down by assassins.

: this game is a prequel to Arkham Asylum made by Warner Bros Montreal that puts you into the shoes of a younger Batman who’s being hunted down by assassins. LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham (2014) : this game takes the winning formula of the first two games and runs with it, going so far as to include 150 playable DC heroes.

: this game takes the winning formula of the first two games and runs with it, going so far as to include 150 playable DC heroes. Batman: Arkham Knight (2015) : in the third game of Rocksteady Studios’ Arkham series, Gotham is under attack from the Scarecrow and a mysterious figure known as the Arkham Knight. As with the others, you get the GOTY edition in this bundle.

: in the third game of Rocksteady Studios’ Arkham series, Gotham is under attack from the Scarecrow and a mysterious figure known as the Arkham Knight. As with the others, you get the GOTY edition in this bundle. Batman: Arkham VR (2017): with VR technology getting better all the time, Rocksteady Studios took the winning formula of their earlier games and gave it a VR spin, creating an innovative first-person adventure.

If you’re looking for an even cheaper deal, you can still get LEGO Batman and Arkham Asylum as a pair for just $1. Both offers are only available for the next seven days, so make sure you act quickly.