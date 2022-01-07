Grab 50% off a WD Blue 1TB SSD to store your Christmas game haul in style

What did you get for Christmas? Final Fantasy VII Remake? Halo Infinite? Another awesome new game that’s really pushing your gaming PC to its limits? Well, as the dust settles after the festive season, you may find yourself thinking that there isn’t much else to look forward to, but you’d be wrong. Right now, Best Buy’s offering the WD Blue 1TB SATA SSD at 50% off, meaning that you can grab one for just $94.99 – a great way to upgrade your experience while still saving the January pennies.

SSDs can help smooth your PC’s performance by reducing the dreaded lag. With 1TB of storage capacity, the WD Blue can hold several large games, as well as other media, and lets you load and run them more efficiently. This SATA SSD boasts transfer rates of up to 560MB per second, and has been tested on hundreds of different systems and platforms to ensure it can provide the best results, regardless of what you’re using in your setup.

This gizmo will also give you access to the Western Digital SSD Dashboard. With this, you can easily monitor your drive’s available capacity, its SMART attributes, and more. It’s a really good way to keep your finger on the pulse of your gaming PC’s performance.

Concerned about data loss caused by bumps, knocks and accidents? With no moving parts, the WD Blue SATA has been designed to avoid problems like these. On top of that, it has several other error correction technologies in place in order to ensure that your data is as safe as possible.

Those who have been playing without an SSD don’t know what they’re missing out on, and may be pleasantly surprised by the extent to which one could help to reduce load times and even extend battery life by using less up less power than conventional hard disk drives.

It’s not clear exactly how long this deal is going to run for, so make sure you don’t think about it for too long and miss your opportunity. If you would like to see some other SSD options, take a look at our guide to the best SSDs for gaming for a little inspiration.