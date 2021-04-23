WD’s portable 1TB NVMe SSD is PC gaming ready, and up to 35% cheaper

An increasing number of developers suggest you install their games on SSDs, whether it’s getting Cyberpunk 2077 to run smoothly or Microsoft Flight Simulator to boot in under three minutes. This isn’t always easy if you’re rocking a gaming laptop, however, where capacities get maxed out quickly and some are stuck in the stone age with a hard drive. If you can’t upgrade to the best SSD for gaming but need more space, an external SSD is a perfect alternative.

WD’s NVMe-based 1TB My Passport is heavily discounted for both US and UK readers today, making it a great choice for compact, portable, and fast storage. The sequential read and write speeds of 1050MB/s and 1000MB/s respectively help to slash loading times in SSD-optimised games.

On Amazon US, you can take advantage of a 29% ($58.54) discount, with a reduced price of $141.45 compared to its $199.99 list price. Over on Amazon UK the list price of £221.99 is reduced by 35% (£78), with a new asking price of £143.99.

The drive connects to your device via the included USB Type-A or Type-C cable, although you’ll want to be using the latter to take full advantage of those read and write speeds. You needn’t worry about damaging the SSD when carrying it on-the-go with the best gaming laptop either, as its shockproof design can withstand drops up to 2 metres.

WD 1TB My Passport Portable SSD $199.99 $141.45

