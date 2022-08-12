Grab 40% off a super speedy WD Black 1TB SN850 SSD

Picking up the best SSD for gaming normally means parting with more hard-earned pennies, but gaming PC drive deals do pop up from time to time. For example, a nifty Amazon discount means you can grab a speedy WD Black 1TB M.2 SSD for well below MSRP, so you’ll be able to keep money aside for one of those fancy RTX 4000 graphics cards when they arrive.

Over on Amazon US, the WD Black 1TB SN850 is down from $229.99 to $138.80, thanks to a hearty 40% discount. This Gen 4 drive will take your gaming PC storage situation to the next level, as 7,000 and 5,300MB/s respective read/write speeds will help you swiftly install and load the best PC games.

Striking a balance between specs and space isn’t always easy (or cheap), but this version of the SN850 boasts a 1TB capacity. Naturally, this means you can do more than install Windows 11 on it, as it’ll probably hold more than a chunk of your Steam library.

The SN850 is also compatible with Western Digital’s Dashboard software, which could make all the difference when it comes to PC performance. Using the toolkit will also help the drive live a long life, meaning you might not need to pick up a replacement for a very long time.

If you sign up to Amazon Prime, you’ll be able to get the 1TB SN850 delivered to your door using speedy next-day delivery. New subscribers can also grab a 30-day free trial, meaning you could bag the service without paying a penny. You’ll want to be quick, though, as this super speedy gaming SSD deal likely won’t stick around for long.