The WD Black SN770 1TB SSD is better than half price on Amazon

As games continue to get bigger, both in terms of scale and in their installation footprint, bolstering your gaming PC with additional solid-state storage is practically a must. Thankfully, you needn’t cough up your life savings for quality, high capacity drives, as a WD Black SN770 1TB SSD can be yours for better than half price.

The WD Black SN770 1TB normally retails for $129.99 USD, but you can find it over on Amazon for the extremely reasonable cost of $59.99. The 500GB and 250GB versions have also seen their prices slashed, if you’re after a smaller, less expensive drive.

Packing a PCIe 4.0 interface, the amount of value offered by the WD Black SN770 has us coloured impressed. While its 5,150MB/s sequential read speed doesn’t rival the best SSDs on the market, it’s well within spitting distance and comfortably outpaces its previous generation counterparts. Suffice to say, you won’t feel like you’re missing out with this component plugged into your system.

If you subscribe to Amazon Prime, you can expect the WD Black SN770 to be on your doorstep even sooner with next-day delivery. New subscribers can also get a 30-day free trial, meaning you could grab the service without paying a penny.