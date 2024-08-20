This new WD Black 8TB SSD costs more than two PS5 consoles

Game download sizes are getting out of control, but Western Digital is helping you combat that with this new 8TB SSD. The only problem? This one will put a dent in your wallet.

We currently rate the WD Black SN850X, which already comes in 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB capacities, and now 8TB, as one of the best SSDs for gaming, and this new 8TB SN850P model, which is targeted towards PS5 users, shares a lot of its DNA. But is it worth buying as an alternative?

In terms of performance, the SN850P is ever so slightly faster but far exceeding the speeds required for compatibility with the PS5. It has a 7,300MB/s read speed compared to a 7,200MB/s read speed on the SN850X, however, this is so minuscule in the wider context that you wouldn’t be able to tell the difference when downloading or playing games.

The bigger gap between the two drives is in the price. Right now the 8TB SN850X for PC can be found, with the official heatsink, for $929.99 (£872.99). The PS5-focused 8TB SN850P has an MSRP of $999.99 (£929.99), meaning the 100MB/s extra read speed, and custom designed heatsink are going to set you back an extra $70.

For 8TB of SSD storage, the price of the drive is generally in line with the market, so WD isn’t being egregious with its MSRP just because it’s a PS5 product. As someone who purchased a cheap heatsink that didn’t fit into my PS5, and is now permanently stuck in there, it’s worth investing in a product that is guaranteed to work.

Paying more than two times what you likely paid for your PS5 to boost its storage, however, is not exactly the most accessible of options, so make sure you understand just how much excess storage you might be left with if you go for this drive. After all, you could fit 53 copies of Baldur’s Gate 3 on this single SSD.

For more SSD news, check out our story on the mysterious developments within Samsung, where an all-new PCIe 5.0 drive may be coming soon.