Our favourite budget SSD has up to 31% off

The best gaming PC isn’t complete without an SSD for near-instant booting and loading times, and they can even boost fps in games that recommend an SSD in their system requirements. The best SSD for gaming is an NVMe drive, and while you could go for one of the latest PCIe 4.0 options, our WD Blue SN550 review finds there’s still tremendous value in PCIe 3.0 that gets even more tempting when it’s reduced in price.

The 1TB drive gives sequential read and write speeds of 2400MB/s and 1950MB/s respectively, so you’re still getting fast speeds when compared to a hard disk drive, but without the added premium price of a PCIe 4.0 drive or the potential cost of the upgrades necessary to run one.

For US customers, the 1TB version of the SN550 is currently on offer for $108.99, taking 13% ($16) off its list price of $124.99. If you’re in the UK, you can take a hefty 31% (£39) discount, bringing the price of this SSD down to £84.99 from £123.99 – this is around the same price you’d be paying for an inferior SATA-based 1TB SSD.

Plus, if you’re rocking an Intel processor, which still won’t support PCIe 4.0 until the 11th gen chips release next month, then the more expensive PCIe 4.0 drives won’t give you much benefit anyway.

If you’ve been pondering an SSD upgrade for a while, this would be the time to go for it.