Four years on from Earthblood, we're finally getting a new Werewolf The Apocalypse game

I'd argue it's always a good time to be a World of Darkness fan, but 2026 and 2027 are looking good. We've got Hunter: The Reckoning - Deathwish; the first virtual Hunter RPG since 2002's iconic hack and slasher. Then, we've got Vampire: The Masquerade - Oaths and Ashes, a visual novel-style adventure set in the Berlin By Night universe. Now, we've got Werewolf: The Apocalypse - Rageborn, a top-down action game from crea-ture Studios, the creators of Session: Skate Sim. Now all we need is a Mage: The Ascension game to round it out.

Viewed from the top down, Diablo style, Werewolf: The Apocalypse - Rageborn is described as an "action-adventure" game with the "Metroidvania" elements that being a shapeshifting Garou (werewolf) has to offer. It's "inspired by classic action adventure," and certainly has the PS2 vibes of Hunter: The Reckoning, and the eerie, horror feel of Diablo 2.

Cast as Tyler, the new pack leader of the Gaia, you're thrown into the wilds of Alaska in search of the Wyrm, a powerful spirit whose initial purpose was to cleanse creation before it fell into madness.

Tyler can inhabit three different forms: Homid (read 'human'), which relies on ranged weaponry and mobility; Lupus (read 'werewolf'), which is better for exploration and stealth kills; and Crinos (read 'berserker'). The latter allows him to tear through enemies in Rage-driven close combat, while also providing access to new areas.

You'll have to switch between these forms to battle the denizens of the night. In the trailer, crea-ture's President and Creative Director Louis Lamarche gives the example of a drone, which can be easily picked off using Tyler's ranged weapons, but becomes a bit more difficult to handle in either Lupus or Crinos form. There, you'll have to wait for the perfect moment to strike Hollow Knight-style, while simultaneously ensuring you don't die in the process.

Garou, however, work in packs, so you're not alone. You'll have your own den, which you can then develop by rescuing allies. Said newfound friends will help you upgrade your gear, craft equipment, and even make gifts. I'm sensing a potential romance system here - Hunter: The Reckoning - Deathwish is going to have one, and Bloodlines 2 took a stab at it, too. Color me pleased.

Werewolf: The Apocalypse - Rageborn will release in 2027. We don't know anything else just yet, but I'm excited either way.

While Werewolf is probably the World of Darkness game that I have the least familiarity with, I absolutely adore Diablo for its hacking, slashing, and moody aesthetic. I feel like Rageborn captures that vibe, and by proxy the gothic aesthetic of the WoD at large. I can't wait to dig my fangs - I mean, claws, sorry, into this one.