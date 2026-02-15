The next Where Winds Meet expansion opens the door to a whole new region, and the action game's most stylish weapon pairing yet

Everstone Studios has just released a gorgeous preview trailer for the new Where Winds Meet expansion, which takes us to the much-anticipated Hexi region. This next chapter of the free-to-play stylish action game promises a "dreamlike journey" that will pull us back in time "to witness the legends of heroes". Alongside it, we can expect the first of several new combat styles, which are looking particularly flashy, although I might be even more excited by the developer's newfound commitment to improving its lackluster localization.

The trailer below showcases some of what we can expect from the new Where Winds Meet location, including plenty more spectacular battles, but it's important to stress that we won't be getting it all in one go. The Hexi arc is set to release as three serialized chapters, each of which will open another region. The three areas are Jade Gate Pass, Liangzhou, and Qinchuan, and Everstone is aiming to roll them out in four-week intervals.

Also coming in March is a new martial art path, 'Bamboocut - Dust'. Based on the previews we've been shown so far, this brings together the Everspring Umbrella and the Unfettered Rope Dart. The Umbrella is a real winner; you can stand atop the handle as it spins on the ground, pulling in and harming nearby foes. It can also be thrown ahead of you, damaging enemies on its way out and back, and leaving a phantom image at the apex of its path. While you're mid-spin, you can swap positions with this marker, before optionally returning to your original location.

The Rope Dart, meanwhile, is swung around in wide sweeps to damage and debuff enemies, before you snap your fingers to launch fire sparks that further hurt and slow them. It also has a charge-up move that gradually boosts the potency and stagger of your next sweep. Later down the line in April, when the second Hexi region opens up, we'll be getting another martial art path, 'Stonesplit - Strength', along with the new Heng Blade weapon.

The Where Winds Meet Hexi update launches on Friday March 6. You can play for free on Steam. Head here to get started on your adventure so that you're ready to travel to Hexi when March rolls around.

Everstone Studio adds that it's "invested substantially more time and effort into translation and cultural adaptation", and is also "working on improving the localization for Qinghe and Kaifeng". The oft-awkward English-language text and voiceover has been one of the real stumbling blocks for Where Winds Meet so far, taking the shine off what's otherwise a very impressive experience, and if the team is able to make notable upgrades in that regard it'll make it much easier to recommend for new players.