The Quarry, Until Dawn studio acquired by investment group

Supermassive Games, the team behind some of the best horror games on PC, has a new owner. The developer behind Until Dawn, the Dark Pictures series, and the recent The Quarry has now been acquired by an investment group – that also owns Mercury Steam and Avalanche Studios.

A partnership between the popular horror adventure game creator and investment group Nordisk Games was announced last year when it purchased a 30.7% stake in Supermassive Games, and that clearly paid off as Nordisk now owns the entire studio.

As Supermassive announced on its website, Nordisk now has “100% ownership” of the UK-based studio. It joins Just Cause and Rage 2 developer Avalanche Studios as a completely-owned studio under the Nordisk banner. Nordisk also has a 40% stake in Castlevania: Lords of Shadow and Metroid Dread studio MercurySteam, so if Supermassive’s acquisition is anything to go by, that developer could well be next.

Supermassive CEO Pete Samuels says the team had a “positive experience over the past year” from its relationship with Nordisk, so it “wasn’t a difficult decision” when Nordisk offered to purchase the studio outright. “We have an exciting and ambitious growth strategy for Supermassive Games and Nordisk Games ownership only enhances that.”

“In acquiring 100% of the studio,” adds Nordisk CEO Mikkel Weider, “we’ll be able to increase our support to the team, and most importantly, continue the great working relationship we have with them.”

The Quarry is out now and its system requirements aren’t too horrific, but make sure to check them out before you pick it up. The next game in The Dark Pictures anthology The Devil In Me drops in October, so make sure you have your murder house nice and ready – something wicked this way comes.