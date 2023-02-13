Wild Hearts trial now available on Game Pass and EA Play

The Wild Hearts release date is coming up in just a few days, but Game Pass and EA Play subscribers can hop into the RPG game early. A 10-hour free trial for Wild Hearts is live now on EA Play, and access to that demo is included in PC Game Pass benefits.

As you may have heard, Wild Hearts is an RPG about hunting gigantic monsters, similar in many respects to Capcom’s beloved Monster Hunter series. It’s by Koei Tecmo’s Omega Force studio, which in the past has produced the Dynasty Warriors and Samurai Warriors series.

Wild Hearts makes some welcome improvements to the Monster Hunter formula, notably its addition of karakuri – these are contraptions and devices created using ancient technology that can help turn the tide of a battle.

The free trial includes 10 hours of access to the complete game – time is the only limiting factor here, there are no other barriers that prevent you from experiencing everything Wild Hearts has to offer.

To install the demo from Game Pass, open the Xbox app and search for Wild Hearts. You’ll need to have the EA app installed and running, too. Click the install button to begin the download process.

Check out our list of the best games like Monster Hunter on PC if you’re interested in more ways to track, capture, and disassemble fearsome beasts. Also, be sure to review the Wild Hearts system requirements to make sure your PC is ready to go.