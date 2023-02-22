Wild Hearts patch notes address PC performance, more fixes to come

EA and Omega Force release Wild Hearts patch notes, which include fixes for PC performance problems that include improvements for high-end CPUs and specific AMD Radeon GPUs, and a fix for a common audio stacking bug in the RPG game. The team says that more updates are on the way soon, as some players report that this first set of tweaks hasn’t resolved their frame rate problems.

Included in the Wild Hearts PC patch notes are a fix for high-end CPU capping, which has caused lower than expected performance for some players running on the best gaming CPUs. It also resolves a render issue causing ‘disco lights’ to appear when running on an AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX graphics card.

Developer Omega Force says it has resolved an ‘audio stacking’ issue that was causing strain on CPU load. This fix should cause performance issues across the board, meaning that the bizarre Wild Hearts PC performance fix of changing your audio settings to 5.1 or 7.1 channel audio should no longer be necessary.

There’s also a fix for an issue on the save/load screen that was, in certain instances, causing corrupted save data. The patch has already been rolled out on PC platforms including Steam and the EA app, with PlayStation and Xbox console versions coming soon. The team says it “will continue to hunt down and slay performance issues in future updates.”

Despite these changes, several players on the Wild Hearts Reddit page say they are still running into frame rate drops while fighting Wild Hearts monsters, with some even going so far as to say that the game is running worse after the update than it was before it. If you’ve been having trouble so far, then, it’s worth checking in but don’t necessarily expect everything to be fixed quite yet.

Wild Hearts PC patch notes – February 21

Here are the Wild Hearts patch notes for PC on February 21:

Fixed an issue where certain high-end CPUs were being unintentionally capped. High-end PC’s should see some performance improvements now.

Fixed an issue where some sounds were not playing or were being delayed, causing the audio to stack. This ‘audio stacking’ issue was also causing strain on players’ CPU. As a result of this fix, players should see performance improvements across the board. The workaround using 5.1/7.1 audio is no longer necessary on PC.

Setting default resolution to 16:9 1080p on first boot. The recommended spec for WILD HEARTS is aligned to a 16:9 1080p display, for first time users this will now be the default setting. You can change this setting to the resolution of your choice in-game.

Fixed render issue (disco lights) when using an AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX.

Fixed an issue on the save/load screen that could result in corrupted save data.

