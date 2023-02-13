Wild Hearts trailer reveals even more of the Monster Hunter competitor

With the Wild Hearts release date right around the corner, there’s a lot we still don’t know about EA and Koei Tecmo’s take on the massively successful Monster Hunter series from Capcom. To celebrate the imminent release, we now have a Wild Hearts story trailer that dives into the world of the fantasy game, check it out below.

Wild Hearts is set for release on February 16, as EA has built this new IP with Koei Tecmo with clear hopes to compete against the co-op chaos in Capcom’s giant monster series.

“Enter the village of Minato to meet the allies who will aid you in your hunt and help you protect the people of Azuma in Wild Hearts,” EA writes. “Meet Natsume, Ujishige, and more. From blacksmith to scientist, each one will be crucial to your survival against the fierce Kemono. The villagers, together with your fellow hunters and the ancient technology known as Karakuri, will help you emerge victorious against even the most powerful of beasts.”

The village of Minato and its people are at the centre of this Wild Hearts trailer, with your allies all providing different services as you hunt monsters and protect the village.

With the imminent release of Wild Hearts, we at PCGamesN are excited for the Capcom series to get some competition, as it can only be good for all involved. Wild Hearts will have crossplay, in-game voice chat, and systems like co-op revives and base camps too. If these prove successful and popular changes over the Monster Hunter formula, I wouldn’t be surprised to see Capcom adapt some of them.

We’ve also got a breakdown of all Wild Hearts monsters – called Kemono – for you to sink your teeth into, which we’ll be updating and expanding when the full roster when the EA game fully launches.

If you’re wondering about the Kemono, there are set to be over 20 at launch with more arriving down the line as free DLC. The team wants to focus more on “quality over quantity” with its giant monsters, and don’t worry, all post-launch content is set to be free, not just each new Kemono.

