The Windblown demo is finally here, and I can safely say that it’s already more than just a Dead Cells follow-up. The newest roguelike from Motion Twin, its Steam Early Access launch is right around the corner. MT is trading the 2D Metroidvania stylings of Dead Cells for isometric co-op action, and it’s already a total blast. You don’t get much in the demo, but the bones of this experience already feel incredibly healthy.

What sets Windblown apart for me immediately is how fast it plays. Enemies don’t go easy on you, but you’ve also got plenty of boosts and quick-hitting combos to fight back. Dead Cells was already a fast roguelike, but Windblown dials it up to 11.

You’ve got a handful of weapons and relics to choose from, echoing how Motion Twin gives you a lot of choice in Dead Cells. The major difference comes through Alterattacks: special moves you can trigger between combos for your two weapons. Not only does this incentivize you to use both weapons instead of hogging one (something I did a lot in Dead Cells), but it gives you even more expression in combat. Every single weapon has a different Alterattack, and figuring out which ones work best for your playstyle adds another dimension to builds.

If you like Dead Cells, roguelikes, and blink-and-you’ll-miss-it challenges, I’d recommend you give Windblown a try. The demo just has the first biome and offers very little in the way of progression, but it’s still a compelling slice of what’s to come. The movement and combat are what’s on display, and both are showing a lot of promise.

Motion Twin has made the Windblown demo available now. Your progress will carry over to the Steam Early Access launch, which starts on Thursday October 24. You can find the game here.

If you can’t wait to play Windblown early access with friends, we’ve put together the best co-op games you can play in the meantime. Otherwise, there are plenty of indie games to take for a spin instead.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.