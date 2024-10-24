So far, Windblown is the Dead Cells successor I’ve been hoping for. While Motion Twin stays true to the foundations of its beloved 2017 roguelike, there’s more than enough here to distinguish Windblown and make it feel like a completely new vision. The entire game is built around its dodge mechanic – although the dodge is a core principle in Dead Cells, Hades, and Enter the Gungeon, in Windblown it almost becomes a religion. If Motion Twin continues to build on these movement mechanics, Windblown could very well claim the roguelike crown.

After spending a good few hours with Windblown’s early access build, it’s the breakneck pace of the dodging that leaps out most. Hands cramped and eyes unblinking, you’re compelled to keep playing Windblown just for the sheer thrill of moving around. The roguelike game has a way to go, but the core movement systems work together in such harmony that it’s already something special.

There’s no running in Windblown. You dash between combat encounters, weave in and out of attacks, and traverse great distances in the blink of an eye. This is by far the fastest roguelike I’ve ever played, and the more systems you unlock the better it gets. Alterattacks – powerful attacks that trigger after combos – encourage fast movements that pay off with big finishers. Weakened enemies can be quickly dispatched with the press of a button, and there are plenty of buffs that increase your overall speed. You’re already racing around thanks to the dodge, and these combat mechanics work to reinforce that quick pace.

You might think that beating your first run is the end of your early access journey, but this is exactly when Windblown opens up. Instead of mashing it, you can chain together dodges by simply holding the key down. Your ability to glide through each combat encounter increases exponentially, and the game’s sense of locomotion goes up with it. Chaining those weapon combos together is much easier, repositioning yourself for maximum damage is faster, and exploring feels much better.

This tactile feedback during combat is sublime, but for the dodge to really shine, Motion Twin needs to build around it a little more. Perhaps some platform challenges with loot, or similar mechanics found in other roguelikes. Dead Cells rewards you for blitzing levels under a certain time with secret rooms, and Hades has the Infernal Troves. These challenges emphasize speed and precision – Windblown is fast, but it could be faster. On the contrary, simply mimicking the style of Dead Cells and adding more content isn’t going to be enough. Motion Twin needs to meaningfully expand Windblow’s levels to make mastering its mechanics feel worthwhile.

Windblown is a very promising roguelike that’s clearly still in its infancy. It doesn’t have nearly as many biomes, weapons, or abilities as the competition, but that’s okay. What Motion Twin needs to do is understand the direction the roguelike is going, and leverage that. Right now Windblown is a blank canvas, and I can’t wait to see what picture the team paints with it.

Windblown early access is available right now. If you want to try it for yourself, just head here.