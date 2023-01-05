Windows 11 update has more bugs, this time freezing AMD CPUs

The Windows 11 update from December is reportedly causing havoc with some gaming PCs, as bugs particularly target those with AMD Ryzen CPUs in their rig. From in-game stutters to outright freezing, there are a range of problems roaming about, but there is a workaround until Microsoft implements an official fix.

Windows 11 22H2, otherwise known as patch KB5021255, has been around for over three weeks, but Windows Latest has spotted an uptick of reports from team red members on Reddit and Microsoft’s feedback hub claiming that it’s tripping up even the best gaming PCs sporting a Ryzen chip. At its worst, users state that the update freezes their PC from 10 seconds to a couple of minutes at a time before unsticking.

The publication also notes that games might perform poorly post-update with stuttering and fps drops, although it doesn’t cite where these sources come from. Outside of the AMD camp, other bugs include issues with the Microsoft Edge browser, Start Menu, and the return of the ‘system requirements not met’ notification on PCs that should qualify.

Microsoft has yet to officially comment on the new issues, but it’s not the first time we’ve seen this patch not play nicely with certain hardware. Microsoft previously acknowledged that the Windows 11 22H2 update is bad for your GPU, and that the company is keeping track of issues to address them with an as yet unscheduled follow-up fix later down the line.

Fortunately, it’s not too widespread currently. If you experience any hiccups, uninstalling the patch reportedly resolves many of the issues without much of a fuss.