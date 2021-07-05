Motherboard brands confirm the models that meet Windows 11’s TPM requirement

MSI X570 motherboard chipset fan

There’s been a lot of confusion around Windows 11‘s TPM 2.0 requirement, but the manufacturers of the best gaming motherboards are now helping to clear things up a little.

Brands such as ASRock, Gigabyte, Biostar, MSI, and more have compiled lists of motherboards that are compatible with the new requirement, without the need for an external add-on that’s currently difficult to source. Many manufacturers note that while Microsoft lists a TPM 2.0 chip as a requirement for Windows 11, the virtual TPMs built into compatible AMD and Intel chipsets can bypass this requirement. This makes it seem very likely that Microsoft will officially support more aging processors on future builds of the new OS.

While ASRock in particular has an extensive list of boards with older chipsets like the AMD 300 and Intel 100 series billed as compatible with TPM 2.0, it notes that support from Microsoft may vary. Also, many of the officially supported Intel and AMD CPUs are only compatible with the newer chipsets.

Here’s a roundup of confirmed TPM 2.0-compatible chipsets:

ASRock supported chipsets
Intel Z170, H170, B150, H110 AMD 300 series
Intel Z270, H270, B250 AMD 400 series
Intel Z390, Z370, H370, B360, B365, H310, H310C AMD 500 series
Intel Z490, H470, B460, H410
Intel Z590, B560, H510, H570
Biostar supported chipsets
Intel B250 AMD 300 series
Intel H310 AMD 400 series
Intel B460, H410 AMD 500 series
Intel B510, B560, Z590
Gigabyte supported chipsets
Intel 200 series AMD 300 series
Intel 300 series AMD 400 series
Intel 400 series AMD 500 series
Intel 500 series
MSI supported chipsets
Intel Z170, H170, B150, H110 AMD 300 series
Intel Z270, H270, B250 AMD 400 series
Intel Z390, Z370, B365, B360, H370, H310 AMD 500 series
Intel Z490, B460, H410
Intel Z590, B560, H510

If your motherboard is compatible and you know how to install the Windows 11 Insider build, you’ll probably need to go into your BIOS to enable virtual TPM as it’s usually disabled by default.

