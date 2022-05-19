The latest Windows 11 update really wants you to use Microsoft Bing

Microsoft has just released the latest Windows 11 update for dev testers, and the Insider Preview Build 25120 looks as you’d probably expect with bug fixes and performance improvements. However, amidst the otherwise pedestrian change log lies the addition of a new widget that attempts to further bridge the gap between your gaming PC and everyone’s favourite search engine punching bag: Bing.

In a blog post, Microsoft says it’s looking into “lightweight interactive content” for its operating system, with the first Windows 11 update bringing about a Bing-powered search box that allows you to search the web without having to open your browser. For those who can’t stand anything getting in the way of their beautifully curated desktop wallpaper (like myself), you’ll be glad to know it can be toggled at will.

Here’s hoping that Microsoft is benevolent enough to allow users to customise the search engine that powers this widget, be your preference of the Google or other varieties.

Much as Windows 11 acts as a general purpose operating system, it’s actually more popular on gaming PCs than standard desktop computers. While this is at least partly down to people aiming to get the best graphics cards through new prebuilt systems that come with the OS preinstalled, gaming features such as DirectStorage and Auto HDR could be tempting users away from Windows 10.