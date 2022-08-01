Latest Windows 11 update spells doom for a longstanding tool

The latest Windows 11 update targets a tool that’s been around since 1985, and the changes could signal the end for the iconic component. While the OS is worlds apart from ancestor operating systems, every version of Windows comes with its own Control Panel, but the familiar interface now appears to be on borrowed time.

Highlighted by Windows Latest, the Windows 11 update all but removes the Control Panel segment of the OS, as many of its duties now link to a shiny new ‘Settings’ app. One of the utility’s biggest functions, the ability to uninstall programs, will move over to the new settings hub, but the transition isn’t as seamless as you’d think.

In many ways, the transition from Control Panel to the new Settings menu feels like a retirement handover in an office. The former, more experienced tool is handing over tasks like program installation to the new starter, but the settings tool can’t currently recognise some applications, meaning Control Panel can’t join Internet Explorer in the Windows retirement home just yet.

Losing Control (Panel)

Again, don’t mourn for Control Panel yet, as it’s still alive and kicking within the latest version of Windows 11. That said, it’s hard to imagine it’ll be around to see Windows 12, and it’ll likely hang up its hat before then. It’s also worth noting that its departure isn’t necessarily a bad thing, as the new page will likely streamline the operating system’s functionality.

Windows 11 bring a lot to the table, as its new take on UI is accompanied by gaming PC features like Auto HDR and speedy DirectStorage API for loading games faster. Still, if you’ve been using the operating system since Windows 1.0x, you’re probably used to change, even if Control Panel has remained a constant throughout your experience.