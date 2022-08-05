Windows 11 update speeds up your gaming PC, sort of

An upcoming Windows 11 update could help speed up your gaming PC or laptop. The catch? Well, it’s actually Microsoft’s way of saying sorry for slowing your rig down in the first place, as the patch addresses one of the operating system’s oldest performance issues.

The first major Windows 11 update is packed with various improvements and fixes. However, it also targets quirks with the operating system’s Shell Infrastructure Host – a tool responsible for dealing with things like the Start Menu and Taskbar (via Windows Latest). Issues with the sihost.exe process can cause gaming CPU usage spikes, which naturally hampers system performance.

The Windows 11 Shell Infrastructure issue has plagued gaming laptops and PCs for a while now, and the imminent KB5016700 update should show it the door. Windows Insider users will be among the first to try out the fix, followed by a wider stable rollout within the next couple of months.

It’s hard to decide whether Microsoft deserves praise for this particular performance fix, as it’s a bit like thanking the bull for glueing together cups in a China shop. Nevertheless, the patch is certainly welcome, especially if you’re trying to boost fps on your Windows 11 rig.

Microsoft’s latest OS is still fresh-faced, and Windows 11 22H2 will help improve the overall experience. Outstanding issues aside, the platform already comes with gaming PC boons like auto HDR and a speedy Directstorage API, the latter of which pairs nicely with the best SSD for gaming options.

If you like comfort and familiarity, you might be hesitant to try the new OS, as it could lose legacy tools like Control Panel soon. That said, it seems like nothing truly dies when it comes to Microsoft, as even Internet Explorer is hiding out within Windows 11, despite being sent to the retirement home back in June.