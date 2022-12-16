Windows 11 22H2 update plays nice with your GPU now, says Microsoft

A few months after its release, the Windows 11 22H2 update is finally safe to install on your gaming PC, as Microsoft claims GPU performance has been restored

Despite the Windows 11 22H2 update launching back in September, Microsoft is only just starting to roll it out in full to some systems. The long awaited patch seemingly didn’t play nice with graphics cards, reducing performance in games. However, it seems it may finally be safe to download the latest version of the operating system.

The last thing you need after buying the best graphics card you can afford is for your computer’s OS to get in the way of you enjoying your new hardware. Unfortunately, this is something that’s become all too frequent with the latest version of Windows.

It wasn’t until November that Microsoft confirmed Windows 11 22H2 update was bad for your GPU, with other problems affecting Ryzen CPUs wreaking havoc early in its life cycle.

Thankfully, these headaches are things of the past (for now). Microsoft has recently updated its support page, stating that patch ‘KB5020044’ has restored graphics card performance to where it should be (via BleepingComputer). Don’t expect to be offered the update immediately, as it can take up to 48 hours before Windows Update will offer it to you.

With the first DirectStorage games coming out soon, Windows 11 may soon get its time in the sun. If the Steam Hardware Survey is anything to go by, though, it’ll be sometime before it usurps Windows 10 as the most popular operating system among gamers.

