More people may upgrade to Windows 11 than statistics suggest

Getting a Windows 11 upgrade has proven to be more complicated than many users would like, with the operating system’s confusing TPM requirements keeping many from making the jump from Windows 10. However, the fledgling OS may be surprisingly finding its feet among consumers more quickly than its predecessor.

During the Microsoft keynote at Computex, the company’s EVP and chief product officer, Panos Panay, said that users are accepting the Windows 11 upgrade offer at “twice the rate” of Windows 10. He also highlighted that businesses are adopting the new operating system faster than “any previous version of Windows.”

It’s unclear how Microsoft came to this conclusion, as the tech giant opted not to share its method or provide any sources. While no evidence has yet emerged that indicates the contrary, some third-party analysis shows that people prefer to update Windows 10 than upgrade to Windows 11 for the time being.

Assessing the operating system’s popularity becomes harder still when referring to the most recent Steam hardware survey, which indicates Windows 11 is more popular on gaming PCs than general desktops.

It’s possible that features like DirectStorage have proved tempting enough to push those with the best SSDs for gaming to adopt Windows 11 early, but it’s impossible to be entirely conclusive in this regard.