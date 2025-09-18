New Windows 11 update lets you try Xbox Ally fullscreen mode on other handhelds

We're still a few weeks away from the launch of the Xbox Ally handheld, but that doesn't mean you can't give its new interface a try today. Thanks to a recent Windows 11 beta update, along with some curious Redditors, you can now trial Microsoft's new fullscreen handheld interface on existing Windows handhelds like the Asus ROG Ally.

We're expecting to see this new interface launch to the world with the release of the Xbox Ally and Xbox Ally X on October 16. These new Xbox handhelds, made by Asus, are likely to rival the best options on our best handheld guide, but we'll be expecting this modified Windows 11 interface to see wider availability on other Windows handhelds, too.

While the new interface hasn't officially launched, a Reddit user shared the steps to access it in this post on the r/ROGAlly subreddit earlier this week. To do it yourself, you'll need the Windows 11 25H2 update installed on your handheld, which is currently available as a Release Preview update to Windows Insider beta testers.

Once installed, you can then enable the functionality via Settings > Gaming > Full screen experience. You'll need to select "Xbox" as your home app, then enable the "Enter full screen experience on start-up" slider. Once you restart, you'll enter the new dashboard directly.

This Windows update is set to release fully in October, but if you're desperate to ditch the standard Windows 11 interface on your handheld, this Release Preview version does give you access. As we saw during our Xbox Ally hands-on at Gamescom, Windows is far easier to use with this new controller-friendly interface than the existing desktop-focused approach, although it does allow you to switch between them when you need to.

With the Xbox app update this week creating an all-in-one hub for your games collection, Microsoft is beginning to make some serious improvements to its operating system for gamers. If you're running Windows on other handhelds, like the older Asus ROG Ally, you'll be able to take advantage of this new update as soon as the Windows 11 25H2 update is installed.

We're excited to give the new Xbox Ally a try once it launches in October, but until then, make sure to check out our Asus ROG Ally X review to see what we thought about the last Asus-built handheld to reach the market.

