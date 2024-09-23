I’m a sucker for pretty games, I’ll admit it. From high fantasy worlds like Baldur’s Gate 3’s Faerûn, to the gore and hopelessness of Diablo’s Sanctuary – where there’s strong worldbuilding and gorgeous vistas, I’ll be there. Windstorm: The Legend of Khiimori offers all that and more, with a historical twist that makes this writer smile. 13th century Mongolia is your playground, and your horse the only ally you’ve ever needed – it’s the best part of Red Dead Redemption 2, mixed with an intriguing historical setting brought to life in stunning detail.

You’re a nomad horse courier who’s sole purpose is to run errands across the vast expanses of the steppe. While riding horses for a living feels like the dream job (Yellowstone sold me on that), Windstorm: The Legend of Khiimori challenges you to survive ever-changing weather, variable terrain, and, of course, disease. The Black Plague, after all, is just on the horizon.

All of this, however, relies on your horse – your trusty steed that’s responsible from getting you from A to B. These gorgeous beasts are at the core of the RPG‘s action, and can be upgraded and bred together to create hardier, stronger horses.

You’ll also be able to tame wild foals to add to your settlement, each of which has its own attributes and, of course, unique coats. Training them will increase your bonds, and allow them to rise to their full potential. There are elements of Zoo Tycoon and even the later Pokemon games in here – color me sold.

But navigating your way through rocky peaks and vast desert expanses is one thing; dealing with diplomatic relations is another. You’ll be able to complete various errands for locals, in turn increasing your standing with them. Expect to have your mettle tested, so ensure that you pick the right horse for the job.

In your downtime, however, you’ll build your own mobile settlement, that can be placed strategically to allow for easy access. As aforementioned, you’ll train your horses here, but also craft various items and manage your resources. While we’ve seen a million iterations of the classic survival game in 2024, the historical setting and horse wrangling make this one stand out in a particularly crowded genre.

Now I’ll admit, I am probably slightly biased here. The Medieval Mongol period brings back some good memories, as it was the only non-modern course I took back at university. While it was never my favorite subject, it’s a world that fascinates me nonetheless, and I love to see my favorite historical period translated into videogames.

If you’re as intrigued by Mindscape’s Mongol adventure as I am, the Windstorm: The Legend of Khiimori release date window is set for 2025. You can wishlist is here, and hope that the team drops a demo for the upcoming Steam Next Fest – my fingers are certainly crossed.

