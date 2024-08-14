Sometimes I see a game and go ‘yeah, that’s a Lauren game.’ Metal Hellsinger, Cult of the Lamb; the list could go on, but if it’s dark, bloody, and has demons in it, I probably want to play it. As you can imagine, when I saw Witchfire I immediately went ‘Lauren game,’ and couldn’t wait to dive on in. Issue is, it’s only available via the Epic Games Store, and while I’ve got it downloaded already for work purposes, I’d much rather everything was just on Steam. I offered up a preyer (ha ha) and hoped that God would answer – turns out, this time around, they’re feeling benevolent.

Yes, after a year of exclusivity on the Epic Games Store, Witchfire is finally coming to Steam, sinners rejoice (or maybe don’t)! But it’s not just the base FPS game we know and love; it now comes complete with the Ghost Galleon update, and the all-new Wailing Tower.

If you haven’t played since launch, Ghost Galleon introduced two very, very difficult Witch Vault dungeons, as well as the Gnosis system, which functions similarly to Bloodborne’s moon phases. There are four Gnosis levels to unlock, and undertaking its objectives doesn’t drain your resources.

But that’s not all. Today (Wednesday, August 14) marks the launch of the brand new The Wailing Tower DLC, which transports our Preyer to the Isle of the Damned. Of course, there’s a creepy new location to explore, but there’s also the Fallen Preyer system, that works similarly to FromSoftware’s summon mechanic. Three Preyers will be available at launch, with the rest joining the roster a little later. Together, you’ll be able to take on The Witch and (hopefully) bring its tyranny to an end.

Arcanas are also getting a switch up, as they now feature ‘prophecies’ and ‘curses’ that, as you can likely imagine, will either help you out massively, or potentially fuel your demise.

The Witchfire Steam early access release window is set for 2024, meaning we’ll be able to play it on Valve platform this year. The game launched on Friday, September 22 last year, so maybe we’ll see it drop on Steam for its one-year anniversary. Either way, to keep up with the latest news, you can wishlist it here.

