Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty bosses list

There are a total of 30 Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty bosses to put to the sword, ranging from fights against the strongest warriors of the Three Kingdoms to demonic beasts corrupted by the elixir spreading its evil influence across Ancient China. It takes skill and bravery to slay them all and bring peace to the nation.

These Wo Long bosses will test your mettle. Some will teach you how to deflect in Wo Long, while others provide a major spike in difficulty in the RPG game. With the cunning use of the best Wo Long spells and using the correct Divine Beasts at the most opportune moment, you can best even the toughest of foes. Just make sure to bring some companions with you, as they can distract your foes as you attempt to heal.

Wo Long boss list

Here are all the major Wo Long bosses you can expect to fight. There are 21 mandatory fights you need to complete to advance the story, while there are also nine optional fights in the sub-missions. Here is the full list of Wo Long bosses:

Wo Long main bosses

Zhang Liang, General of Man

Zhuyan

Fengxi

Zhang Bao, General of Earth

Zhang Jiao, General of Heaven

Aoye

Baishe

Zhang Rang

Hua Xiong

Lu Bu

Taotie

Sun Jian

Dong Zhuo

Xiahou Dun

Zhang Liao

Lu Bu

Yan Liang and Wen Chou

Liu Bei

Yuan Shao

Yu Ji / Embodiment of Demonic Qi

Blindfolded Boy

Wo Long optional bosses

Sun Ce and Sun Jian

Zhao Yun

Cao Cao

Liu Bei

Leishi

Hong Jing

Zhang Liao

Xiahou Yuan and Xiahou Dun

Yuan Shao

And those are all of the Wo Long bosses. This is one of the best PC games this year so far, so be sure to prepare for each boss fight before jumping in head-first. Therefore, we highly recommend that you spend some time exploring the levels, finding all of the optional flag poles to boost your morale and any hidden Wo Long Dragon Vein crystals in each level so you can upgrade your Dragon’s Cure pot. We also have info about how long Wo Long is going to take to complete, as well as where to find the adorable Wo Long Shitieshou demon pandas so you can feed them metal items.