Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty bosses list

A list of all of the main Wo Long bosses and the more difficult enemies you can find in the optional sub-missions throughout Fallen Dynasty.

Wo Long bosses - a man has been transformed by the Elixir into a giant white tiger with red magic flowing around it.
Dave Irwin

Updated:

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

There are a total of 30 Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty bosses to put to the sword, ranging from fights against the strongest warriors of the Three Kingdoms to demonic beasts corrupted by the elixir spreading its evil influence across Ancient China. It takes skill and bravery to slay them all and bring peace to the nation.

These Wo Long bosses will test your mettle. Some will teach you how to deflect in Wo Long, while others provide a major spike in difficulty in the RPG game. With the cunning use of the best Wo Long spells and using the correct Divine Beasts at the most opportune moment, you can best even the toughest of foes. Just make sure to bring some companions with you, as they can distract your foes as you attempt to heal.

Wo Long bosses - a snake-woman monster known as the Baishe is attacking the player and Cao Cao in a dungeon.

Wo Long boss list

Here are all the major Wo Long bosses you can expect to fight. There are 21 mandatory fights you need to complete to advance the story, while there are also nine optional fights in the sub-missions. Here is the full list of Wo Long bosses:

Wo Long main bosses

  • Zhang Liang, General of Man
  • Zhuyan
  • Fengxi
  • Zhang Bao, General of Earth
  • Zhang Jiao, General of Heaven
  • Aoye
  • Baishe
  • Zhang Rang
  • Hua Xiong
  • Lu Bu
  • Taotie
  • Sun Jian
  • Dong Zhuo
  • Xiahou Dun
  • Zhang Liao
  • Lu Bu
  • Yan Liang and Wen Chou
  • Liu Bei
  • Yuan Shao
  • Yu Ji / Embodiment of Demonic Qi
  • Blindfolded Boy

Wo Long bosses - the player is fighting against both Sun Ce and Sun Jian. Evereyone is poisoned as there are poisonous deposits around the training hall.

Wo Long optional bosses

  • Sun Ce and Sun Jian
  • Zhao Yun
  • Cao Cao
  • Liu Bei
  • Leishi
  • Hong Jing
  • Zhang Liao
  • Xiahou Yuan and Xiahou Dun
  • Yuan Shao

And those are all of the Wo Long bosses. This is one of the best PC games this year so far, so be sure to prepare for each boss fight before jumping in head-first. Therefore, we highly recommend that you spend some time exploring the levels, finding all of the optional flag poles to boost your morale and any hidden Wo Long Dragon Vein crystals in each level so you can upgrade your Dragon’s Cure pot. We also have info about how long Wo Long is going to take to complete, as well as where to find the adorable Wo Long Shitieshou demon pandas so you can feed them metal items.

More from PCGamesN

Dave is partial to a bit of Halo Infinite, Dark Souls, or Monster Hunter Rise and if he's not playing fighting games, you'll find him taking out enemies with his beloved pets in Diablo.

Popular now
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More stories
More from PCGamesN Follow us for daily PC games news, guides and reviews on Twitter, Facebook, Overwolf, Steam and Google News.