How long is Wo Long Fallen Dynasty – length and time to beat

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

How long is Wo Long Fallen Dynasty? Your militia soldier’s epic rise to power in Team Ninja’s action RPG isn’t going to happen overnight. Instead, it’ll take hours of spell-slinging and sword-swinging to slay the demonic forces taking root in Ancient China, to say nothing of the Yellow Turban Rebellion raging all around you.

Your total playtime in Wo Long Fallen Dynasty will undoubtedly vary depending on your prior experience with games like Dark Souls. If you’re no stranger to a parry and riposte, you’ll have little trouble dispatching fearsome bosses blocking your progression, and will inevitably reach the end credits sooner than a complete novice. All that being said, here’s exactly how long it takes to beat Wo Long Fallen Dynasty and complete one of the best PC games of 2023.

How long is Wo Long Fallen Dynasty?

Wo Long Fallen Dynasty will average around 40 hours to complete, according to director Masakazu Hirayama. That said, the RPG game is also full of plenty of side missions and challenges that can stave off the end credits for a good while longer – so if you’re a die-hard completionist, you may find your time with Wo Long Fallen Dynasty extends upwards of 60 hours.

Now that you know roughly how long it’ll take to beat Wo Long Fallen Dynasty, check out how our own nameless militia soldier fared in our Wo Long Fallen Dynasty review. If you’re yet to hack and slash your way through Ancient China, we recommend brushing up on the Wo Long Fallen Dynasty system requirements to ensure your PC can handle everything the action-adventure game can throw at you.

