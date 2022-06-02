Wolfenstein: The New Order is the next Epic Store free game

Machine Games’ Wolfenstein: The New Order can be yours for the low price of free, as the 2014 FPS game is the Epic Store free game from June 2-9. The pulpy shooter puts players in the shoes of the all-American hero William ‘BJ’ Blazkowicz as he and his friends take on the Nazis in an alternate history story, which takes place in a world where the bad guys won World War II.

The fast-paced shooter combines stealth sequences with frantic first-person blasting that allows you to dual wield all manner of weaponry against the futuristic Third Reich forces. You can adopt a sneaky approach, attempting to assassinate enemy commanders quietly to remove the threat of reinforcements, or you can run in guns ablaze and take it to the Nazis head-on.

The game received widespread praise for its engaging story and varied action. We named it one of the best games of 2014, with our reviewer calling it “a masterpiece of its genre” and “an effortlessly melancholy adventure that doesn’t drown in its own bombast.” If that isn’t enough to sell you on the game, now you can try it out for yourself without plonking down any hard cash.

You can get the game for free on the Epic Games Store, so be sure to claim it while it’s available for all your Nazi-blasting needs. What better way to spend a summer afternoon, after all?

If you’d rather do some tabletop Nazi killing, Wolfenstein got its own tabletop board game in 2020. We don’t yet know if or when we’ll be getting a Wolfenstein 3, but keep an eye on our list of upcoming games and hopefully it’ll show up there in good time.