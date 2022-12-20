Wolfenstein The New Order is today’s free game on Epic

Wolfenstein: The New Order

Today’s free game from the Epic Games Store is Wolfenstein The New Order, the first in MachineGames’ reboot series of the granddaddy of all FPS games. The New Order follows BJ Blazkowicz and his pals through an alt-history version of the early 1960s after a Nazi victory in World War 2.

The New Order is on our list of the best games of 2014. Here’s the E3 reveal trailer from way back in 2013:

In our Wolfenstein: The New Order review, we gave it a glowing 9, which calls it a “masterpiece of the genre” that manages to built some “honest emotional heft from what could’ve been a lazy cast of clichéd good guys versus a questionable caricature of history’s favourite assholes.”

Plus, it’s Wolfenstein. The guns are very good. If you missed it going free back in June, now’s the moment to snap it up and play a modern classic.

You can snag your free copy of The New Order over on the Epic Games Store. The offer is only valid until December 21 at 8am PT / 11 ET / 6pm GMT, so make it snappy.

Ian Boudreau

A PC gamer since the 1980s, Ian enjoys strategy games, RPGs, and FPS classics like Unreal and Quake. He's happiest commanding orcs in Total War: Warhammer or diarising his journey in Dark Souls. Prior to joining PCGamesN full time, he contributed essays and reviews to Game Informer, Vice, IGN, PC Gamer, Paste, and others.

