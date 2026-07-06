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Pepe sprite on a background of WoW housing

World of Warcraft patch 12.1 finally lets you put Pepe in your house

World of Warcraft patch 12.1 adds Pepe as a purchasable item for player homes, so the iconic bird can join you when you're kicking back.

Ava Thompson-Powell
Ava Thompson-Powell Contributor
A fan of all things relating to The Sims and Dead by Daylight, to immersive RPGs, MMOs, and cozy games
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Pepe has been a mainstay of World of Warcraft for over a decade, with the cute little pixelated bird entering everyone's hearts and minds during Warlords of Draenor. Initially only available through a player's Garrison in the MMO, Pepe has since broken free of Draenor. Nowadays, you'll find him everywhere from the Arcantina to the Dragon Isles, and, as of patch 12.1, also in player homes.

Following the patch, Pepe will be able to perch up in either Founder's Point or Razorwind Shores, with Blizzard letting you purchase your very own avian icon to display in your home. According to WoW Housing Hub, the item is also listed as being functional and placeable in both the exterior or interior - perfect if you want to set up a little 'find Pepe' challenge for your guild mates.

That's not all, though, as World of Warcraft's cutest bird that Azeroth ever did see can also join you on your adventures from home, just like it can elsewhere. As reported by Wowhead, clicking the little guy provides the 'Pepe' buff for an hour, which has him resting atop your head once more to accompany you on your decorating or questing journey.

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To unlock him for your home, you'll need to purchase the 'Mechanically Indistinguishable Pepe' item for ten Community Coupons from new Pet Decor Vendors Agratha and Perry Winkles. As with all other decor items, though, you'll need to own multiple Pepes if you dream of creating your very own avian army. But at a cost of one budget per Pepe, that's a small price to pay for an equally small bird.

While Patch 12.1 is still yet to get a release date, personally, I can't wait to be able to decorate the roof of my little forest cottage with a flock of Pepes to create the ultimate whimsical escape.

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