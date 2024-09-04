If there’s one great enemy in life, it’s time. It robs us of everything, the ever-forward march of history stampeding over all and sundry. Dotage comes for everyone and time’s trot into the future is to blame for all of it. So you can understand the mixed feelings I have when I realize that World of Warcraft is nearly 20 years old. Thankfully, to soften the blow somewhat, Blizzard is planning to run a big celebration later this year, and it has just announced the details.

World of Warcraft is on a bit of a roll at the moment – if you don’t believe me, check out our WoW The War Within review. It’s currently in a great state, but there’s always a part of me that misses the game that was. The MMORPG has come a long way and there’s been some casualties, with raids, experiences, and entire zones being lost or utterly transformed over time. With the 20th anniversary celebration, Blizzard is planning on turning the clock back – at least, temporarily.

The banner event for the celebration is the return of Blackrock Depths. Often declared the best dungeon in the original game, it’ll be coming back as a raid for between ten to 15 players. Of note will be the chance to fight one Princess Moira Bronzebeard, who is now known as Moira Thaurissan – someone you’ll be very familiar with if you’ve played The War Within.

Alongside BRD, Tier 2 armor will be coming back in the form of transmog sets, albeit in a modernized, updated form. This includes the classic Paladin Judgement Armor, Warrior Nemesis Raiment, and Druid Stormrage Raiment sets, as well as some new sets for classes which didn’t exist at the time like Monks and Evokers. All of this will be purchasable with a new currency, Bronze Celebration Token, which players will be able to earn through in-game events.

The original Deadmines will be back along with Dire Maul, Zul’Farrak, and Stratholme. Mounts and other cosmetics inspired by Blizzard’s employee awards for length of service will all be coming to the game, and some classic world bosses from years past will be roaming the world – including the Sha of Anger, Azuregos, Lord Kazzak, Doomwalker, and the Dragons of Nightmare. Just don’t kite Lord Kazzak to Stormwind, please, I need to use the auction house.

There’s plenty more coming in this celebration such as questlines involving everyone’s most (or least) favorite bronze dragon, Chromie, a PvP battleground named Korrak’s Revenge, and a few surprises promised along the way too.

The World of Warcraft 20th anniversary celebration will run for the whole of November and December, 2024. You can learn more over on the official blog post, where you can also see a few pics of the different armor sets, dungeons, and more.

Should this have you diving back in, our guide to the best WoW addons will see you get the most out of your time. Or you can take a look at our guide to the best single-player MMOs, should your tastes run elsewhere.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.