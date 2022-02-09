Blizzard wants DnD players to make its next game

Last month, Blizzard announced its plans to create a new survival game set in an “all-new universe”. But it seems that’s not the only unannounced project in the works at the studio. A new job listing suggests that a game based on an existing Blizzard IP is coming with some sort of inspiration from the world of Dungeons & Dragons and tabletop role-playing.

A listing for a lead content designer (spotted by the folks at ResetEra) looks for someone who can “champion a clear vision for mechanically and narratively interesting missions within an established Blizzard IP”. The listing specifies that this is a new, unannounced game, though it does not specify a platform. (It’s worth noting, however, that most mobile-focused job listings are called out as such on Blizzard’s careers page.)

Notably, Blizzard is looking for someone with “experience creating and running pen and paper RPG campaigns, and/or live-action RPGs”, as well as “a love of RPG games (tabletop or computer)”. The listing calls out both single-player and shared-world design for these narrative quests, though there’s no clear indication of what form they’d take, or how this project is being informed by a tabletop design ethos.

Of course, a lack of detail is to be expected if this project is still early in development.

