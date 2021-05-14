WoW Classic’s character cloning is getting a price slash

Blizzard Entertainment is reducing the cost of cloning your character in WoW Classic. The developer initially revealed the new feature alongside the Burning Crusade server, with the idea being that you could duplicate your character to avoid picking between staying on vanilla WoW Classic or moving over to Burning Crusade. It’s a neat idea, but fans took exception to the $35 price tag.

Community manager Randy ‘Kaivax’ Jordan explains on the game’s forums that a lower price will “likely” still accomplish the team’s goals with the new service while “allowing many more players to explore the option of playing characters on both Classic Era and Burning Crusade Classic realms”. Once the update lands, it’ll cost you $15 to clone your characters.

“This service – providing a player with a second copy of a character in a different game – is new for us,” Jordan says. “Our original concept of the value of this service was largely based on how we price other optional items and services. We want players who choose Classic Era realms to feel as though their choice comes with the possibility that they’ll be able to build relationships and guilds with other players they can count on.”

WoW Classic is getting the Burning Crusade server on June 1, with a pre-patch planned for May 18. Alongside a five-stage rollout of content, the server includes two new classes to play, flying mounts, story content, a big ol’ raid, and a familiar area to explore. Of course, if you fancy some Burning Crusade in a different setting, there’s always GTA RP – just saying.

There are lots of other things going on in World of Warcraft, too. Shadowlands is set to get its Chains of Domination update this year, too, though we don’t have a date on that just yet. Much like Burning Crusade, we’re getting some new story content to go through and a new raid to master.

