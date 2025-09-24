Mists of Pandaria is often looked back on fondly by World of Warcraft players, so its introduction into WoW Classic earlier this year was cause for celebration. Now, Mists of Pandaria's Landfall update has arrived, the first big content drop since its release. While it brings aspects like the Brawler's Guild into WoW Classic and continues the Legendary questline, Blizzard's character transfer tech is causing some headaches as it attempts a massive shift over to "mega realms."

Those of you that played Mists of Pandaria in World of Warcraft all those years ago will be familiar with a lot of this update's contents, but for those experiencing it for the first time in WoW Classic, here's the lowdown. Landfall brings five new scenarios to the MMO, all driven by the conflict between the Alliance and the Horde. Three of them feature both factions, while the other two involve either the Alliance or the Horde exclusively.

The Legendary questline also progresses, so long as you have a Revered reputation with the Black Prince. Completing these new quests is certainly worth your time, as it rewards you with Eye of the Black Prince, which adds an extra prismatic socket to your Sha-Touched weapons.

In what is WoW's equivalent to Fight Club, the Brawler's Guild comes to Mists of Pandaria Classic with the Landfall update, too. This allows you to engage in one-on-one contests against dozens of bosses, so long as you earn yourself a Blood-Soaked Invitation. The more dust-ups you win, the more your reputation with the Brawler's Guild will increase - climb up the ranks, and earn rewards as you go. You can also watch other players getting their knuckles bloody, should you simply wish to be a spectator.

Coinciding with the Landfall update is a shift towards "mega realms," huge servers that have been beneficial in past WoW Classic events for aspects such as Auction Market health and matchmaking. As part of this transition, Blizzard is offering free character transfers, but it seems that the wave of players shifting realms has caused some technical hiccups, with players reporting error messages and lengthy transfer times.

"We just wanted to give everyone an update and reassurance as we head into the night, the character transfer system is… busy. Very, very, very busy," Blizzard developer 'Fwoibles' says on its official forums. "Our client and the system doesn't handle this level of busy very well so as many of you are aware you're seeing various error messages. We want to assure you that we are still successfully transferring many, many thousands of characters per hour and no data is being lost.

"The most helpful thing you can do for the system at this stage is avoid logging into any character you have queued up for a transfer."

For a full breakdown of everything in the Mists of Pandaria Classic Landfall update, check out Blizzard's official announcement post.

