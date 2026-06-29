Someone is playing World of Warcraft Classic on their mobile. Yes, they're a heathen.

Some things just shouldn't exist. War. Famine. World of Warcraft Classic on mobile. Blizzard's quintessential MMO has always been a PC exclusive, and while rumors swirl at least once a week that it'll finally be added to either Xbox Game Pass or Microsoft's flagship console, it remains stalwart in its PC-ness. It turns out, however, that you can use Nvidia's GeForce Now tech to stream it onto your mobile, and, honestly, I don't really know how I feel about it.

Reddit user u/JoahJorth has 'ported' World of Warcraft Classic to their mobile device using Nvidia's GeForce Now, which allows you to stream PC games directly to mobile using the Cloud. "I was really just playing around to see if it was possible," they write. "But find it much more fun than I expected."

With two different, virtual thumbsticks for movement, various abilities scattered across the screen in rotatable batches of four, as well as the usual minimap and chat box, there's a lot going on. This is the standard gamepad, which JoahJorth notes you "can't customize," so there's not much they can do to make things look prettier. Bluntly, if it works, it works.

"There is some noticeable latency, but that happens when I screen-record. With a solid internet connection, it is smooth smooth sailing, really enjoying it," they write.

The comments, however, are a mixture of plaudits and general confusion. "I find this completely disgusting yet equally impressive at the same time," one player responds, while another says that it "looks like one of those fake mobile ads." Harsh words, but most replies do give JoahJorth props for their discovery, even if it is slightly cursed.

I can honestly say I've never really considered the possibility of WoW Mobile. Obviously, there are the likes of Hearthstone and Warcraft Rumble, but the core MMORPG experience feels like it's just too much for mobile to handle.

Square Enix, however, is still developing Final Fantasy 14 Mobile (although we haven't heard much there), and both Old School RuneScape and RuneScape are available on handheld devices. Maybe this is where WoW needs to go next; maybe JoahJorth has started a revolution, for better or worse.