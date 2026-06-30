Bad news, Blizzard won't be running a fresh Season of Discovery server in WoW Classic

Season of Discovery has seen a resurgence in popularity thanks to the recent Fresh community event on Wild Growth. As players flock to the server, leakers discovered some new WoW Classic builds, prompting many to believe that a fresh SoD server was on the way. Unfortunately, that's been shut down by Blizzard developer Josh Greenfield, who confirmed that there are no plans for a fresh Season of Discovery Server.

Season of Discovery is a fun World of Warcraft Classic server that breaks all the rules. It includes new talents, dungeons, and raids separate from the main experience. Items are different and have interesting new twists, and you can even combine talents that you wouldn't normally be able to to create a unique experience unlike anything else in World of Warcraft.

While Blizzard ended active development in June 2025, WoW fans haven't been able to let go just yet. The community banded together to create the Fake Fresh event, which attempts to create the feeling of a brand-new server without actually being one. Players have flooded back in, with player numbers doubling to 4,600 since the event started. Many hoped this would grab the attention of the MMO's developer and prompt them to create an official fresh server. Unfortunately, those hopes have been dashed.

On June 27, as reported by WoWhead, players found a new WoW Classic build with the name "1.15.9.68185." While this collection of numbers may not mean anything to you, those with an in-depth knowledge of the game immediately spotted that Season of Discover was released on build 1.15. With this appearing to be an update to that build, it's no surprise that we all got excited.

Sadly, WoW Classic Senior Game Designer Josh Greenfield confirmed that wasn't the case, stating that there were no plans for a fresh Season of Discovery server while responding to a player who was concerned about starting to grind the Fake Fresh event, only for their progress to disappear if an official fresh start came.

"There will be no fresh SoD," he answered. "'Just open a new server' is not as trivial as most people think it is. It requires many teams and a large portion of the Classic team to make that happen. Then there's an ongoing effort to manage each phase as it rolls out. With other things we have going on, that's a distraction we can't afford.

"I hate to come in and definitively say things like this but as you say, it would suck to NOT play this current revival in the vain hope some fresh realm will spin up and yeah, that just isn't happening right now. While I obviously love SoD and I'm very excited about the current event that's happening, it would be irresponsible for us to split our time on this right now."

So, there you have it. Blizzard has no plans for Season of Discovery, but on the plus side, we now know for certain that we can jump into SoD and enjoy the Fake Fresh event with no fear of losing our progress. It's not ideal, but it's definitely better than nothing.

Fake Fresh events are running on both NA and EU servers, so jump into the action and relive all the fun of Season of Discovery right now.