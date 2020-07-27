Back to Top

WoW Classic raid team defeats Onyxia’s lair without clothes or world buffs

When you play live-service games for a long time, you tend to get inventive to keep yourself amused. One World of Warcraft raid team recently did so by defeating WoW Classic’s Onyxia while not wearing any clothes – in-game, that is. They were victorious, but people swiftly covered their achievement up by saying world buffs counted as clothes. After another go, the team have now completed WoW Classic’s Onyxia’s Lair raid without clothes or world buffs. They even managed to beat their previous time, too.

One of the team’s raid members bore all the info on Reddit to explain how they did it. This time around, they had more mages and an extra doomkin at the expense of multi-boxing dikkens. The WoW raid team completed most of the raid without using flasks but did end up using four. If you’d like to see the raid team in all their glory, you can check out the video down below.

In case you’ve been out of the loop, World of Warcraft Classic’s Onyxia’s Lair is a 40 person raid that also comes in as one of the shortest, as it mainly consists of fighting the titular boss. The encounter returned alongside WoW Classic last year and requires a Drakefire Amulet to attempt.

If you’re looking for some more ways to enjoy Blizzard’s long-running MMORPG, then our WoW Addons guide will provide you with just that.

YouTube Thumbnail

The World of Warcraft Shadowlands release date is set to fall later this year, bringing with it new story and quest content. The next expansion also features a Witcher Easter egg that we’re quite fond of. If you need something to keep you busy until then, though, we’ve been keeping tabs on the best new PC games that have come out in 2020 so far.

Iain Harris

News writer

Updated:

So lovely that we almost feel guilty for forcing him to write about Fortnite and Destiny. Iain has bylines all over, including: Kotaku, Rock Paper Shotgun, Esports News UK, VG24/7, and PocketGamer.Biz.

Read More
WoW Classic leveling guide
WoW Classic guide for new players
WoW Classic servers list

Promoted

Best free PC games

Best free PC games
The best RPGs on PC

The best RPGs on PC
Android games on PC: the best games to play on BlueStacks

Android games on PC: the best games to play on BlueStacks
About Powered by Network-N
Back to Navigation