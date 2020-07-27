WoW Classic raid team defeats Onyxia’s lair without clothes or world buffs

When you play live-service games for a long time, you tend to get inventive to keep yourself amused. One World of Warcraft raid team recently did so by defeating WoW Classic’s Onyxia while not wearing any clothes – in-game, that is. They were victorious, but people swiftly covered their achievement up by saying world buffs counted as clothes. After another go, the team have now completed WoW Classic’s Onyxia’s Lair raid without clothes or world buffs. They even managed to beat their previous time, too.

One of the team’s raid members bore all the info on Reddit to explain how they did it. This time around, they had more mages and an extra doomkin at the expense of multi-boxing dikkens. The WoW raid team completed most of the raid without using flasks but did end up using four. If you’d like to see the raid team in all their glory, you can check out the video down below.

In case you’ve been out of the loop, World of Warcraft Classic’s Onyxia’s Lair is a 40 person raid that also comes in as one of the shortest, as it mainly consists of fighting the titular boss. The encounter returned alongside WoW Classic last year and requires a Drakefire Amulet to attempt.

