WoW patch 12.1 has a release date, and there's a brand new instance type

World of Warcraft patch 12.1, Curse of Ula'tek, is just around the corner, and there's plenty of new features on offer, including Lairs.

World of Warcraft patch 12.1, Curse of Ula'tek, is set to launch in just a couple of weeks on Tuesday, August 11. From whisking players off from the shores of Zul'Aman to The Coiled Isle, to player home additions, and boss fights within a mountain, there's loads to sink your teeth (or, fangs, if you catch my drift) into.

Perhaps one of the most intriguing parts of the MMO's latest update is its addition of Lairs. These are effectively world bosses, and function as Delves do, including their own instances, summoning stone, and "scaling difficulty up to flexible Mythic with 15-25 players." Just how many of these will be available has yet to be revealed, but it'll be alongside a new dungeon (Altar of Fangs), the Venomous Abyss raid, three new Delves, and a Nemesis Delve.

If slowing down, kicking back, and fine-tuning your home is more your thing in World of Warcraft - as I tend to prefer - you'll now be able to bring your unlocked companions into your abode as pets. By placing down a Pet Bed item, your little friend can wander throughout your home thanks to "some new navigation technology allowing them to make their way around your decor." If this means my little Lost Quill companion of over five years that I've lovingly nicknamed Quillton can chill at my house, I'll be a happy gal. (It was one of the best things about Shadowlands for me).

More of a builder? Less of a builder? You can now export homes you've poured hours into and are super proud of, or importing those created by other players. It's pretty versatile, too, with options for inside, outside, one of either, or even just a single room on its own.

That's not all that the patch adds, though. You'll find a continuation of the campaign as Arator "deals with the fallout from the Voidspire" while you hunt for Xal'atath and dig into the Twilight Blade's reappearance. A week after launch (so on the weekly reset, Tuesday, August 18), Midnight Season 2 will also launch. With that, you'll have the previously mentioned Altar of Fangs dungeon for Mythic+ alongside Murder Row, Den of Nalorakk, The Blinding Vale, and Voidscar Arena. Returning dungeons are Kings' Rest, Ruby Lifepools, and Temple of Sethraliss.

Bot Arenas are being added for those who like the idea of dipping their toes into PvP but perish the thought of being embarrassed by making a fool of themselves against other people (me). And if you can't get enough of Astalor Bloodsworn and the Prey mechanic, new targets will show up to take down in The Coiled Isle.

Curse of Ula'tek goes live in World of Warcraft on Tuesday, August 11.