David Harbour is playing WoW Dragonflight on Twitch, yes, really

Yes folks you read that correctly, David Harbour of Stranger Things is setting aside his sheriff’s badge to jump onto Twitch and play some WoW Dragonflight. Harbour will be joined by some of the MMORPG‘s most famous faces as he takes on some of the new WoW Dragonflight dungeons.

Flanked by Team Liquid raider Max ‘Maximum’ Smith, as well as Twitch stars Annie ‘AnnieFuschia’, Caroline ‘Naguura’ Forer, and ‘Larsfest’ the stream begins at 2pm PST / 5pm EST / 10pm GMT / 11pm CEST.

But why David Harbour of all people? During one of the aftershows for Stranger Things Season 4, the actor revealed that he “played the s**t” out of the game, going on to claim that it “ruined my life.”

His in-game persona was a Night Elf Warrior called ‘Norad,’ who ran as a “second tank” in his raiding guild. However he gave it all up after being served some brutal home truths in The Sims – yes, seriously.

Recalling that his character was an actor who was flunking at their career because they kept playing videogames, the life game began to hit a little too close to home.

The related segment starts at 17:02 in the video below, and it’s well worth a watch – after all, who doesn’t love relatable content?

Given Harbour hasn’t played in quite a while, it’ll be interesting to see how he adapts to the WoW experience. While the World of Warcraft Dragonflight talents system harkens back to earlier retail expansions, a lot has changed. He has some of the best in the business to help him get by, though, so I can’t wait to see him blitz through The Ruby Life Pools or Brackenhide Hollow in style.

