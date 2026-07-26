World of Warcraft is reportedly getting a crossover with Dungeons & Dragons according to a hastily deleted article

Whilst no solid information leaked, World of Warcraft and Dungeons & Dragons combining in any way is sure to destabilize time and space.

According to a leak from one of Wizards of the Coast's partners, World of Warcraft is gearing up for a Dungeons & Dragons crossover. Whilst there has been no official word from either Wizards or Blizzard, a since-deleted post from Roll20 is certainly more than enough to get our nerd senses tingling.

I will say, as a writer, breaking embargos is one of my biggest fears, so I do feel for whoever published that. Luckily for them, and equally unluckily for us, they didn't include much concrete information. So, I guess that just leaves us to make reckless assumptions about World of Warcraft.

Given D&D's past penchant for crossovers, we all could have seen this coming. WoW is one of the biggest MMORPGs out there, next to my beloved Final Fantasy XIV, of course. Who wouldn't want to have that monolith by their side? Besides, a tabletop Azeroth sounds like fun.

Although this has happened before, so we do have something to draw from. The World of Warcraft: The Roleplaying Game was a general Warcraft IP from Sword and Sorcery Studios back in the early 2000s. Not exactly Wizards, and I don't believe it took off massively, but D&D has certainly had a popularity boost lately, so maybe this time.

They have also been crossing over all over the place, so D&D certainly has the skills to pull this off. There was obviously the Stranger Things Welcome to the Hellfire Club bundle, arguably the series that launched D&D firmly into pop culture, and even outside dice-based ventures, such as Magic: The Gathering.

Anyway, all this to say we don't have any solid information for what is coming. What we do have is Gen Con coming up at the end of this month, and we can expect some interesting news coming from The D&D Tower this year. I hope it is announced by WoW Orcs storming the castle.