You can get a free, snazzy bow tie in World of Warcraft, but you might need to get creative

A new Pringles campaign is giving away free rewards for World of Warcraft, Fallout 76, and more, but there's a slight hurdle to overcome.

An image of Xal'atath from World of Warcraft summoning purple orbs around her wearing a red bow tie
World of Warcraft 

I love a good ol' fashioned product campaign. Buy a pizza, get a free Call of Duty skin (we drove halfway across Glasgow for that one); buy a boba tea, get a free Final Fantasy 14 cosmetic (I stopped us driving to Birmingham for that one) - there's something fun about seeing your favorite game on a Burger King bag or a Subway sandwich. Sure, it's capitalism at its finest, but bluntly, we all like free things. The latest such crossover is a new Pringles and Xbox campaign, which lets you grab four free rewards for some of the best PC games out there. There's gear for Fallout 76, The Outer Worlds 2, Sea of Thieves, and, of course, World of Warcraft, and I want all of them right now.

The process is relatively simple: go to your local store, pick up a tube of Pringles, and scan the QR code. From there, you can grab a Crimson Bow Tie skin for World of Warcraft, Mr. Vault Boy Outfit and Mr. Vault Boy Mascot Head skin for Fallout 76, the Julius P Canid skin for The Outer Worlds 2, and finally the Scarlet Stack Sails cosmetic for Sea of Thieves. You can only claim one of them per day, so make sure that you keep checking back.

You'll get a code for each of the cosmetics, which you can then redeem on Battle.net, Bethesda's official website, and Xbox's code redemption center.

There is, however, a slight catch. The promotion is, theoretically, only open to UK and EU residents, meaning that if you're anywhere else in the world, you'll miss out. I attempted to access the Pringles promo site using a VPN, and it does indeed bounce countries that are outside of the UK/EU limit.

You can, however, ask some UK-side pals to try and get some codes for you, as, at the time of writing, codes don't appear to have a region lock on them, and can be input from anywhere. So see that one UK-side guild mate you had all those years ago? They're finally coming in handy, even if their rotations sucked.

An image of the Pringles Xbox promotion, featuring rewards for World of Warcraft, The Outer Worlds 2, Sea of Thieves, and Fallout 76

Pringles' Xbox promotion runs until Thursday May 7, and you'll be able to claim all four rewards. In the case of World of Warcraft, the Crimson Bow Tie arrives on Tuesday January 7 alongside Midnight's pre-patch. Thanks to Wowhead for that info, and you can start your Pringles journey here.

Who doesn't love a brand new batch of skins to start the year? As someone who spends far too much time honing her fashion in WoW, Warframe, and FF14, I'm very excited for my new bow tie. Who doesn't love a splash of color?

