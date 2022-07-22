WoW: Wrath of the Lich King Classic release date “leaked” by Blizzard

Wrath of the Lich King Classic, the re-release of WoW’s beloved, second expansion from 2008, is already confirmed to be launching later this year, but now fans think they have found a precise date, owing to a supposed leak on Blizzard’s official website.

As reported by WoWHead, on July 21 the Blizzard page for Wrath of the Lich King Classic was briefly updated, listing the expansion’s re-release date as September 26. The page has apparently since been reverted to its previous state, removing the potentially leaked date, and now once again lists the Lich King as arriving (or rather, re-arriving) in “2022”. The leaked date was also noticed by users on Reddit.

Adding to the mystery, in April, a user on the WoW fansite MMO Champion, named Scaleface, published what they claimed was leaked information regarding World of Warcraft’s next expansion, Dragonflight, outlining how the game would feature a new race called the dracthyr, and a new character class, “evoker”. As noted in our preview of Dragonflight, both these leaks have since been confirmed as accurate. Interestingly, in the same post that they shared their information about Dragonflight, Scaleface also claimed that Wrath of the Lich King Classic would release in September, potentially adding credence to the possibility that the expansion will indeed launch September 26.

Although it retains the visual and animation style of WoW Classic, Blizzard has outlined how the relaunch of Wrath of the Lich King will include some changes from the expansion’s original version, most significantly the ability to create a Death Knight character from the beginning, rather than having to unlock the Death Knight class by grinding to level 55, as was the case in the 2008 version. The difficulty of the Naxxramas has also been increased, and the game’s emblem system has been streamlined and simplified.