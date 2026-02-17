World of Warcraft now has a Zillow page, because buying a home in a videogame is easier than getting a mortgage

I love checking Zillow. It's one of my favorite hobbies, even though I bought a house last year and won't finish repaying the bank until I'm near retirement age. I just like flicking through the photos, seeing how people decorate their rooms, and wishing I could afford the footballers' mansions that occasionally pop up for millions of dollars. Now, I can do that with virtual houses too, as World of Warcraft has teamed up with the property site to show off the homely new additions to Azeroth.

World of Warcraft players have been asking for player housing "for close to two decades," according to the press release, and developer Blizzard is finally relenting with new expansion Midnight. Not to do anything by halves, the resultant domiciles are being advertised on Zillow, of all places. I mean, that is where you list houses for sale, I suppose.

The bespoke microsite, ZillowForWarcraft, shows maps of Razorwind Shores and Founder's Point, each of which features four potential homes which will be available to purchase in the MMORPG. While I personally love the "cottage core" and "real witchy" Broken Lute, the interactive showcase guiding you through Silvermoon Chic is equally enchanting.

The whole site is a fun play on the current state of real estate, including two agents, Bek'tar Donhammar and Hazyl Fizzlehorn, to help you settle into your dream digital home. It's the sort of fun marketing that you don't see so much any more, and I'm glad Blizzard has gone all-in (it also built an IRL estate agent in London, UK). You can check out the website, virtual tours and interactive maps included, here.

As for the game itself, these homes will all be available in World of Warcraft: Midnight, which launches at the beginning of March. We already know that, in addition to the new homesteads, we'll be returning to Quel'thalas in order to wage war against Xal'atath. I hope there's a treehouse for sale in the bioluminescent jungle of Harandar, because I'd love to wake up to the sound of wind - and arrows - rushing through the trees.

You'll be able to buy your own home in World of Warcraft Midnight expansion, which releases on March 2, 2026. You can check out everything the expansion offers here. Note that, if you do decide to pre-purchase it, you can get access to housing ahead of time.

As an added bonus, players who visit the Zillow page and link their Battle.net account will get a couple of freebies for their new home, including a bright blue doormat. Honestly, this page has all the fun of browsing Zillow without the primordial faff that is a mortgage application. Without the exchange of real money, the house buying process becomes a whole lot more fun, as long as you don't mind the rowdy Orc guild next door.