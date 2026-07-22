Blizzard investigates as World of Warcraft raiders fly into uproar over accusations of a GM cheating in Mythic+

The World of Warcraft raiding community is up in arms following allegations of cheating in a high-rank Mythic+ dungeon. As one of the best ways to earn prestige among WoW's top players, reaching the uppermost tiers of these challenging encounters can be a showcase of your ability and dedication. However, an unprompted investigation into an oddly timed dungeon log quickly spiralled into accusations of potential cheating from a WoW GM (one of the Blizzard employees acting as silent overseers of the MMORPG), leading Community Manager Randy 'Kaivax' Jordan to respond directly.

If you're already a World of Warcraft player, you'll be familiar with Mythic+ dungeons, but just in case you're not, they're a scaling endgame activity that gradually ramps up as you level the Keystone used to access them. This is done by beating the current rank within a set time limit - clear the encounters fast enough, and you'll be able to step up to the next tier, with up to three-level jumps possible if you blast through especially quickly. Reaching certain ratings earns extra rewards, with a mount for the top 1% of players in a season, and a title if you make it to the pinnacle 0.1% of raiders.

The instance in question is the Nexus-Point Xenas dungeon, which was introduced as part of WoW Midnight and is one of the eight dungeons in the current Season 1 Mythic+ rotation. A group of players was tackling it at rank 23, and it seemed that they were way off the pace needed to beat the timer - only for the clear to miraculously pull through with just 14 seconds left on the clock. An investigation into the logs then revealed that one of the mobs was smacked with a instakill test ability called 'Area Death' when it was at 89.3% health remaining, immediately wiping it out.

It's important to stress that WoW logs aren't an immediate smoking gun - they can sometimes be edited and uploaded, or we could be seeing an instance of a bug. Wowhead's Peyton 'Tettles' Tettleton dug more into the numbers, however, and not only do they line up with the other raid completion stats recorded via sites such as Raider.io, but the instance also includes a similar occurrence of 'Death Touch' being used by the same account name on big boss Lothraxion at the 1.4% health mark.

It certainly looks suspect. Notably, logs only exist if players are actively choosing to record them, so why would a group be saving their numbers if they were potentially going to do something shady? The answer appears to be that the group's tank was a random player who had been pulled in to fill a spot, and just happened to be keeping track of their stats (something that would be pretty common among players attempting Mythic+ runs).

Thickening the mystery even further is an apparent admission from one of the players, who was invited onto the Twitch stream of 'YumyTV' to discuss the matter. They claim that they made the request to the GM upon realizing that there was some residual health left on the boss, and that one mob had probably been forgotten: "I'm like bro, please can you do me a solid?" You can see this clip at the 7:42 mark in the investigation video from Tettles above.

They add, "I meant no harm from it - if Blizzard wants to revoke that key or revoke my title, whatever they see fit, I don't care. Personally I think it was harmless; I didn't expect him to do it, in hindsight he shouldn't have done it. He was just doing me a solid because I hate 'homework keys.'" As many players responding in the report thread point out, however, we're all in the same boat here - if you want to do this level of content, those are the requirements.

Ultimately, the true judge will be Blizzard. Community Manager Kaivax thanks players for bringing the reports to their attention, stating, "We are reviewing and will take action as appropriate. A fair and competitive playing field is essential to our games, and we won't tolerate cheating." With that confirmed, there's no guarantee that we'll get any further updates - given the rather public nature of the case, Blizzard may choose to make a statement once a verdict is reached, but it might just decide that a quiet resolution is best for all involved.