World of Warcraft Mythic items picked up before the next patch can’t use Valor points

The first major patch for World of Warcraft‘s Shadowlands expansion will let players upgrade their Mythic weapons using Valor points. Unfortunately, the upgrades are only available for the gear acquired after the patch rolls out.

In a post on the official forums, one of the MMORPG‘s community managers commented the change won’t apply to all equipment. “Please note that you will not be able to upgrade items that dropped before patch 9.0.5,” Randy ‘Kaivax’ Jones writes. “While we have technical reasons for this, we also want to avoid the feeling that you should go through months of item history and stuff your bags and your bank in preparation for this.”

Blizzard initially revealed the return of Valor points as a way to make sure all the dungeons in Shadowlands felt rewarding to all players. Essentially, completing a dungeon will earn you some points you can spend on that lovely equipment you’ve picked up to make it even lovelier. The Great Vault is still where the endgame’s major treasures lie, but using Valor points, players now have more reasons to keep completing Mythic Keystone dungeons, and Covenant dailies.

Jones says that anything that’s eligible for an upgrade “will be clearly labeled as such.”

We don’t yet have a date for when update 9.0.5 will go live, but watch this space. Make sure to check out our World of Warcraft: Shadowlands leveling guide to help you on your quests.