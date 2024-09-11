Among the new features introduced in WoW The War Within, its delves have been one of the nicest additions. These short-form scenarios can be taken on solo or in a group of up to five, with the ability to bring an NPC along with you to fill out the necessary roles for your party. They offer both a cozy familiarity to Torghast and the ability to snag some nice endgame gear along the way, including some exclusive rewards. Unfortunately, as The War Within Season 1 kicks off, Blizzard warns that one of them is posing a particular problem for players right now.

Alex described delves as “the expansion’s high point” in our WoW The War Within review, praising their mix of challenge and story, so you’ll want to check them out if you’re playing the MMORPG’s newest expansion. Among the ones on offer, the Nightfall Sanctum delve sends you into the so-called hideout in search of Order of Night cultists with some information you’d like to get your hands on. Unfortunately, some World of Warcraft players are finding it difficult to get back out.

“We are aware of an issue with the Nightfall Sanctum delve that may cause characters to become stuck if they die,” the Blizzard Customer Support account writes in a post to X/Twitter. “While investigations are ongoing, we suggest avoiding this delve. Thank you for your patience.” After receiving reports that players were being given no option to resurrect, the team says it “can confirm it is not working as intended.”

Of course, given that the issue primarily seems to crop up if you die, you might be tempted to head in anyway if you’re particularly confident in your abilities – but don’t say you weren’t warned. If you have ended up in this situation, Blizzard recommends attempting to follow the steps described in its ‘character stuck dead’ support article.

