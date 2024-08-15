Nvidia brings World of Warcraft mods to GeForce Now

If you’ve been contemplating using GeForce Now to play World of Warcraft, now is finally the time to put thoughts into action. That’s because Nvidia has just announced that over 25 of the top WoW mods from CurseForge are now available to use in-game via the service.

Modding in World of Warcraft is very different from many other games due to it being a MMORPG, and one of the best MMORPGs at that. This means many of the mods that CurseForge offers are for streamlining the user interface or analysis tools so you can track specific details while raiding.

This news will be welcomed by players who use Nvidia’s streaming service and have either been playing or wanted to play WoW on GeForce Now. With this change, most of the custom settings players have got used to using when playing directly on PC will now be available via the game streaming service.

The CurseForge mods will be preinstalled into each GeForce Now session of WoW and your chosen mods will carry over between sessions. This feature comes just in time for The War Within release date, so be sure to jump online and get the game working just as you like before the new update lands.

A reminder if you’ve never used GeForce Now before, you will need to own any game you wish to stream through the service, it is not a gaming subscription in the same vein as Xbox Game Pass.

If you’re still using a free GeForce Now account and want to experience what it’s like to upgrade to Priority or Ultimate, the Summer sale on memberships will be ending soon, so make sure you don’t miss out.

Elsewhere on the cloud streaming service, five new games have arrived. Psychonauts 1 & 2, Shapez 2, Level Zero: Extraction, and Car Manufacture all join the service today.

For more Nvidia news, check out everything we know about this new RTX 4070 that we could see debut as soon as next week, according to one leaker.