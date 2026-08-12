WoW 12.1 is finally here, and there's a brand new talent tree and instance type

World of Warcraft 12.1 is the first major content drop of the Midnight expansion, and there's more than enough to sink your teeth into.

World of Warcraft 12.1 is now live, adding loads of content to dive into, from the brand new Lair instance type, to an all-new dungeon. Midnight's mainline campaign continues on, as we check in on everyone's favorite Blood Elf Paladin, Arator, as he "deals with the fallout from the Voidspire."

Blizzard's MMO steers us away from otherworldly void planes and the shimmering spires of Silvermoon City in the Curse of Ula'tek update, though, sending us off to an island known as the Coiled Isle. Full of public events and rare elites, you'll unlock an all-new talent tree to use and rank up in, providing effects like Venomwalking to reduce the amount of venom damage taken when traversing the island. And, as one can expect from such a serpentine name, we'll be dealing with loads of snake-like creatures on the Coiled Isle, including bosses in World of Warcraft's new Venomous Abyss raid, which drops when Season 2 launches on Tuesday, August 18.

Alongside story beats and a mysterious island to explore, the patch builds upon content already present in Midnight. At launch, adventurers will find a new dungeon, the Altar of Fangs, alongside a fresh rotation that includes Den of Nalorakk, Murder Row, and Ruby Life Pools. PvE players can start exploring Season 2 of Delves and Prey right now as they're already live, and Arenas have been added to Training Grounds for those who want to get their feet wet with PvP, but find the idea of squaring up against other players more than a little terrifying (me, your honor).



Looking to increase that iLvL? Heroic and Mythic 0 difficulties are ready to tackle, with the latter dropping iLvL 292 gear - though it's on a weekly reset until Season 2, when it'll switch to a daily one. Season 2 will also add difficulty scaling to the new Lair instance, with Great Vault Gear, Mythic+, and higher difficulties for Delves and Season 2 dropping then, too.

And if you're a lover of player housing, you can now share and import your own designs for others to use (or vice versa) through Blueprint codes. My personal highlight of this update, however, has to be that you can now bring your favorite little pets into your comfy abode with the brand new Pet Bed item. While not every companion is available for this feature, those that are can even wander around inside! Adorable.

World of Warcraft's patch 12.1, Curse of Ula'tek, is now live.